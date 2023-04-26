Negaunee man dies after ‘workshop accident’

Michigan State Police logo.
Michigan State Police logo.
By Vinny La Via
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 10:20 PM EDT
NEGAUNEE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - A 57-year-old Negaunee man has died after what Michigan State Police are calling a ‘workshop accident at Superior Auto Parts in Negaunee Township.

Negaunee Post MSP Troopers responded to a first aid call just before 11:00 a.m. Tuesday morning.

They say an employee sustained serious injuries at Superior Auto Parts.

The MSP says further investigation revealed a workshop accident occurred.

The employee was transported to U.P. Health System - Marquette.

That’s where he died from his injuries.

