Negaunee man dies after ‘workshop accident’
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 10:20 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
NEGAUNEE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - A 57-year-old Negaunee man has died after what Michigan State Police are calling a ‘workshop accident at Superior Auto Parts in Negaunee Township.
Negaunee Post MSP Troopers responded to a first aid call just before 11:00 a.m. Tuesday morning.
They say an employee sustained serious injuries at Superior Auto Parts.
The MSP says further investigation revealed a workshop accident occurred.
The employee was transported to U.P. Health System - Marquette.
That’s where he died from his injuries.
