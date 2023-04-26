Mild day before rain and snow moves in

By Cameron Chinn
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 3:12 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
This Wednesday will be the last day before light to moderate rain showers move in on Thursday. Rain will affect the west counties first and become widespread by Thursday afternoon with chances of snow in the east late in the day. By the weekend more rounds of rain can be expected to last throughout the weekend into parts of next week.

NWS Alerts: https://www.uppermichiganssource.com/weather/alerts/

MDOT Road Conditions Map:\> https://michigan.gov/drive

NWS River Levels & Flood Stage Information: https://water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=MQT

Wednesday: Partly cloudy skies; pop-up showers possible in the afternoon

>Highs: Mid 40s near the lake; High 40s to Low 50s inland

Thursday: Increasing clouds in the morning as rain starts in the west; chances of mixed precipitation possible

>Highs: High 40s to Low 50s

Friday: Partly to mostly cloudy; scattered rain showers with slightly warmer air

>Highs: Mid to High 50s; isolated Low 60s

Saturday: Mostly cloudy; moderate bands of rain throughout the day with some areas seeing heavy rain

>Highs: 50s

Sunday: Mostly cloudy; snow chances in the west with rain and mixed precipitation elsewhere

>Highs: 40s

Monday: Mostly cloudy; lingering chances of snow and mixed precipitation

>Highs: 40

Tuesday: Partly to mostly cloudy; scattered rain showers

>Highs: 40s

