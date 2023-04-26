Marquette Regional History Center hosts the ‘UP Food Story’

The Marquette Regional History Center
The Marquette Regional History Center(Terese Ledy)
By Stephen DeLadurantaye
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 7:42 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Last year, Russell Magnaghi published a book about the history of the U.P.’s food.

“Classic Foods and Restaurants of the Upper Peninsula” delves into the delectable food history of the U.P. from Ojibwa and Finnish foods to hunting traditions and pasties. The Marquette Regional Historical Center celebrated these delicious dishes with The U.P. Food Story. Magnaghi discussed how food in the U.P. has changed over the centuries, as well as the origins of some of the U.P.’s most iconic foods like pasties and fudge.

Magnaghi says that studying a region’s food provides important insight into the region’s culture.

“When you deal with food you’re dealing with society,” said Magnaghi. “That’s why it’s important to understand [food]. When you listen to the lecture or you go through the book, you get the full sense of what’s going on in Upper Peninsula society.”

The next event at the Marquette Regional History Center will be a Free Museum Day this Saturday, April 29.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michigan State Police logo.
Negaunee man dies after ‘workshop accident’
This vegan desert was one of the many vegetarian and dairy-free dishes available at the event.
Seventh-Day Adventist Church hosts Dinner with the Doctor
Rendition of Braveworks' proposed Vault Marquette parking structure project
Marquette City Commission approves Vault Marquette parking facility development agreement
President Joe Biden tours King Orchards fruit farm with from left, Sen. Gary Peters, D-Mich.,...
Biden names Whitmer a campaign co-chair for 2024 reelection bid
The cleanup will follow a six-step process. Currently, the air force is on step three.
Air Force addresses concerns of former air base contamination, explains next steps in cleanup process

Latest News

Community members could walk around Quincy Street with their furry friends while also learning...
Dial Help holds third annual puppy parade for Sexual Assault Awareness Month in Hancock
This included new information on Houghton's Darkstore lawsuit with Walmart, bidding for the...
Houghton County leaders provide updates on upcoming projects, issues at Wake Up Keweenaw panel
‘Say Cheese’: MSHS seniors start cheese club
‘Say Cheese’: MSHS seniors start cheese club
Bay College sells native flowers for pollinators
Bay College sells native flowers for pollinators
Pine Grove Country Club welcomes a new golf director as the opening day of season starts
Pine Grove Country Club welcomes a new golf director as the opening day of season starts