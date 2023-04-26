Marquette Regional History Center hosts the ‘UP Food Story’

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Last year, Russell Magnaghi published a book about the history of the U.P.’s food.

“Classic Foods and Restaurants of the Upper Peninsula” delves into the delectable food history of the U.P. from Ojibwa and Finnish foods to hunting traditions and pasties. The Marquette Regional Historical Center celebrated these delicious dishes with The U.P. Food Story. Magnaghi discussed how food in the U.P. has changed over the centuries, as well as the origins of some of the U.P.’s most iconic foods like pasties and fudge.

Magnaghi says that studying a region’s food provides important insight into the region’s culture.

“When you deal with food you’re dealing with society,” said Magnaghi. “That’s why it’s important to understand [food]. When you listen to the lecture or you go through the book, you get the full sense of what’s going on in Upper Peninsula society.”

The next event at the Marquette Regional History Center will be a Free Museum Day this Saturday, April 29.

