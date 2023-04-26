Marquette Police Department reminds drivers, cyclists to share the road

Cyclists are allowed on roadways in the city of Marquette, and, like cars, they must follow the rules of the road.
By Caden Meines
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 7:02 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - With the weather getting warmer, cyclists are seizing the opportunity to get outside.

Marquette Police Department’s Captain James Finkbeiner said this is a good time to remind drivers and cyclists, that the road is a shared space. Cyclists are allowed on roadways in the city of Marquette, and, like cars, they must follow the rules of the road. While this is the case, drivers still must be patient.

“The biggest thing is that they do have a right to the road,” Finkbeiner said. “They are a part of the roadway traffic and, that’s probably one of the safer places to be. Give them the space. They don’t necessarily travel as fast as a motor vehicle, so make sure you give them some space, and pay attention to the bicyclist, if they’re going to signal a turn and it’s coming up, make sure you’re watching for that because they’re going to have to slow down just like a car would to make a turn.”

Captain Finkbeiner said cyclists are also required to have a white light from dusk to dawn on the front of their bike and a red light or reflector on the back.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michigan State Police logo.
Negaunee man dies after ‘workshop accident’
This vegan desert was one of the many vegetarian and dairy-free dishes available at the event.
Seventh-Day Adventist Church hosts Dinner with the Doctor
Rendition of Braveworks' proposed Vault Marquette parking structure project
Marquette City Commission approves Vault Marquette parking facility development agreement
President Joe Biden tours King Orchards fruit farm with from left, Sen. Gary Peters, D-Mich.,...
Biden names Whitmer a campaign co-chair for 2024 reelection bid
The cleanup will follow a six-step process. Currently, the air force is on step three.
Air Force addresses concerns of former air base contamination, explains next steps in cleanup process

Latest News

Fun Fest 2023 offers games and more Saturday
Fun Fest 2023 offers games and more Saturday
Negaunee 6th Grade band performs concert at Lakeview Elementary School
Negaunee 6th Grade band performs concert at Lakeview Elementary School
Escanaba Bethany Lutheran Church opens Free Store
Escanaba Bethany Lutheran Church opens Free Store
NMU signs Okanagan Charter pledging to promote health, wellbeing on campus
NMU signs Okanagan Charter pledging to promote health, wellbeing on campus
Marquette Police Department reminds drivers, cyclists to share the road
Marquette Police Department reminds drivers, cyclists to share the road