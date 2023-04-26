Marquette Police Department reminds drivers, cyclists to share the road

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - With the weather getting warmer, cyclists are seizing the opportunity to get outside.

Marquette Police Department’s Captain James Finkbeiner said this is a good time to remind drivers and cyclists, that the road is a shared space. Cyclists are allowed on roadways in the city of Marquette, and, like cars, they must follow the rules of the road. While this is the case, drivers still must be patient.

“The biggest thing is that they do have a right to the road,” Finkbeiner said. “They are a part of the roadway traffic and, that’s probably one of the safer places to be. Give them the space. They don’t necessarily travel as fast as a motor vehicle, so make sure you give them some space, and pay attention to the bicyclist, if they’re going to signal a turn and it’s coming up, make sure you’re watching for that because they’re going to have to slow down just like a car would to make a turn.”

Captain Finkbeiner said cyclists are also required to have a white light from dusk to dawn on the front of their bike and a red light or reflector on the back.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.