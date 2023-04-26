Marquette Alger CAN Council spreads pinwheels for child abuse prevention

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - This week the Marquette Alger CAN Council made a pinwheel garden in front of the Marquette Alger RESA building.

Project Director Monet Borione said the council is doing this to highlight child abuse and neglect prevention month. She also said the pinwheel is the national symbol of child abuse and neglect prevention and embodies hope, health and happiness.

“It’s just that great eye-catching detail that we want people to use the pinwheels as a sign for having that bright and happy, shining in-the-sun childhood that we want every child to have here in our community,” said Borione.

Borione said the pinwheel movement is part of a partnership between Children Trust Michigan and Prevent Child Abuse of America. She also said the CAN Council’s main goal is to help keep children safe.

“I wish we didn’t have to live in a world where children are resilient, but the fact is that children and adults all face challenges thought out their lives,” said Borione. “Strengthening families is the best way to prevent child abuse and neglect so that families are strong and able to offer their children a safe and nurturing home.”

Borione said there are many ways you can help strengthen a family. However, one of the most effective ways is by simply just checking in.

“Offering basic needs like diapers, clothing, rides, transportation and making sure that there is prompt and effective programming to help families that are struggling,” said Borione.

Borione also said they will be placing these pinwheels at U.P. Health System Marquette later this week. The pinwheels will be up until the flowers take their place.

If you are interested in getting involved, email the CAN Council at wecancouncil@gmail.com.

