Marquette Alger CAN Council spreads pinwheels for child abuse prevention

Child Abuse Prevention pinwheels outside the Marquette Alger Resa.
Child Abuse Prevention pinwheels outside the Marquette Alger Resa.(wluc)
By Tristen Kendrick
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 8:11 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - This week the Marquette Alger CAN Council made a pinwheel garden in front of the Marquette Alger RESA building.

Project Director Monet Borione said the council is doing this to highlight child abuse and neglect prevention month. She also said the pinwheel is the national symbol of child abuse and neglect prevention and embodies hope, health and happiness.

“It’s just that great eye-catching detail that we want people to use the pinwheels as a sign for having that bright and happy, shining in-the-sun childhood that we want every child to have here in our community,” said Borione.

Borione said the pinwheel movement is part of a partnership between Children Trust Michigan and Prevent Child Abuse of America. She also said the CAN Council’s main goal is to help keep children safe.

“I wish we didn’t have to live in a world where children are resilient, but the fact is that children and adults all face challenges thought out their lives,” said Borione. “Strengthening families is the best way to prevent child abuse and neglect so that families are strong and able to offer their children a safe and nurturing home.”

Borione said there are many ways you can help strengthen a family. However, one of the most effective ways is by simply just checking in.

“Offering basic needs like diapers, clothing, rides, transportation and making sure that there is prompt and effective programming to help families that are struggling,” said Borione.

Borione also said they will be placing these pinwheels at U.P. Health System Marquette later this week. The pinwheels will be up until the flowers take their place.

If you are interested in getting involved, email the CAN Council at wecancouncil@gmail.com.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This vegan desert was one of the many vegetarian and dairy-free dishes available at the event.
Seventh-Day Adventist Church hosts Dinner with the Doctor
The Kaye E. Barker docked in Marquette, Michigan.
UPDATE: Kaye E. Barker freed after running aground in Lake Michigan
Theodore Egge
Theodore “Teddy” Egge missing since January found dead in Marinette County
29-year-old Dylan Michael Berger of Carney was sentenced for Assault with Intent to do Great...
Menominee County man sentenced in assault case
Rendition of Braveworks' proposed Vault Marquette parking structure project
Marquette City Commission approves Vault Marquette parking facility development agreement

Latest News

Down Wind Sports Electric Bikes on display.
Down Wind Sports Electronic Bike Clinic is happening this weekend
Iron Mountain fire, police unions organize scholarship fund for students
Iron Mountain fire, police unions organize scholarship fund for students
Cleveland-Cliffs reports first-quarter results, optimism for automotive sector
Cleveland-Cliffs reports first-quarter results, optimism for automotive sector
The village is also soliciting requests for proposals from architecture and engineering firms,...
Village of Calumet hosts meeting on 5th Street fire site, requests further community feedback