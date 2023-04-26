On Instagram, Aaron Rodgers says goodbye to Green Bay: ' It was my honor to be your QB’

(WBAY) - Aaron Rodgers has said his goodbye to Green Bay, his home for 18 years. The four-time NFL MVP and 15-year starter for the Packers posted on Instagram Tuesday evening.

“I’m not sure it’s possible to fully express the gratitude that I have to the @packers , our incredible fans, the state of Wisconsin, the thousands of players that I crossed paths with, the incredible men and women who work for the organization, and the amazing people who I got to meet along the way, in one post with 10 pictures, but I hope you read this and feel my heart and soul, filled with love, joy, and peace about my time in green and gold,” Rodgers wrote.

“I grew up in Green Bay, drafted at 21, fell in love with the game, met some lifelong friends, and take with me memories that will last a lifetime.”

This comes a day after reports that the Packers and Jets have a deal in place to trade Rodgers to New York.

Rodgers has had a complicated relationship with the Packers organization since the team drafted his replacement, Jordan Love, in the 2020 NFL Draft.

However, Rodgers uses this post to thank several members of the Packers, including team executives, coaches and teammates.

“This is not the end for us, I will see you again Green Bay, you’ll always have my heart,” Rodgers wrote.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.