Fun Fest 2023 offers games and more Saturday

There will be obstacle courses, games, and even a sensory friendly room.
By Terese Ledy
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 7:15 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - Escanaba’s Fun Fest is back this weekend and the theme is When I Grow Up.

The goal for this theme is to get children thinking about what they might want to be when they’re adults.

There will be obstacle courses, games and even a sensory friendly room. Not only will this event entertain the little ones, it will be fun and educational for the whole family. Parents will be able to get plenty of information from the different agencies in attendance.

They will also be giving out free books to encourage children to read.

“Part of the beauty of Fun Fest is really bringing together all of our partnering agencies and being able to bring the community in for a really nice time,” said Laurie Mold, Delta-Schoolcraft Great Start Collaborative co-director and parent liaison. “This time of year, everybody has spring fever, so it’s a great time for the families to get out.”

Fun Fest is free to attend from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, April 29 at the Northern Lights YMCA in Escanaba.

