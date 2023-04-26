Feeding America to hold event in Schoolcraft County Wednesday
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 4:38 AM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
MANISTIQUE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Feeding America Mobile Food Pantry will hold a distribution event in Schoolcraft County on Wednesday.
It will be located at Central Park Ball Field on Tannery Road in Manistique. Distribution will begin at 10:00 a.m. ET. The pantry is a drive-thru event, anyone picking up items is asked to stay in their vehicle.
