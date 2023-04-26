Escanaba Bethany Lutheran Church opens Free Store

They supply goods that cannot be purchased with food stamps, at no cost to the participant.
By Terese Ledy
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 7:05 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - The Free Store is a mission that Bethany Lutheran Church has undertaken for the good of their community.

They supply goods that cannot be purchased with food stamps at no cost to the participant. The Free Store utilizes Elmer’s in Escanaba, the Dollar Tree, and members of the church donate as well. There is a limit to what patrons are able to take and there is a section designated for larger families.

The Free Store coordinator said they have volunteers that help tremendously.

“You register and we will show you the way,” said Sue Miller, Bethany Lutheran Free Store coordinator. “They will do the shopping, our volunteers are great, they’ll do the shopping, ask questions, pack your items up and get you on your way and help you out if you need help carrying it out.”

The Free Store is open May 2 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 4 to 6 p.m. at Bethany Lutheran Church in Escanaba.

