Drinking water warning issued for Wakefield

WAKEFIELD, Mich. (WLUC) - Water system testing detected a fecal indicator in the city of Wakefield’s pre-treatment wells.

On April 24, 2023, a sample from the city of Wakefield’s wells was collected and tested positive for E. Coli.

The city of Wakefield is now conducting additional sampling of the well to determine the extent of the problem and is conducting a thorough investigation to determine the source of the contamination.

It is important that you boil any water you use before consuming it. Bring all water to a boil, let it boil for one minute, and let it cool before using, or use bottled water. Boiled or bottled water should be used for drinking, making ice, brushing teeth, washing dishes and preparing food. Boiling kills bacteria and other organisms in the water.

Continue using boiled or bottled water until further notice. This boil water notice will remain in effect until results from the sampling verify that the water is safe to drink. Customers will be advised when the boil water advisory has been lifted.

The boil notice includes customers of the Gogebic Range Water Authority, including Bessemer Township, Ironwood Township and Wakefield Township.

If you have questions concerning this matter, you may contact Water Operator Dave Semenak at (906) 364-2886 or city manager Robert Brown Jr. at (906) 229-5131 ext. 1003.

