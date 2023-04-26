Drinking water warning issued for Wakefield

Boil water before drinking, making ice, brushing teeth, washing dishes and preparing food.
It's important to boil water before drinking, making ice, brushing teeth, washing dishes and...
It's important to boil water before drinking, making ice, brushing teeth, washing dishes and preparing food.(WWNY)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 7:05 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAKEFIELD, Mich. (WLUC) - Water system testing detected a fecal indicator in the city of Wakefield’s pre-treatment wells.

On April 24, 2023, a sample from the city of Wakefield’s wells was collected and tested positive for E. Coli.

The city of Wakefield is now conducting additional sampling of the well to determine the extent of the problem and is conducting a thorough investigation to determine the source of the contamination.

It is important that you boil any water you use before consuming it. Bring all water to a boil, let it boil for one minute, and let it cool before using, or use bottled water. Boiled or bottled water should be used for drinking, making ice, brushing teeth, washing dishes and preparing food. Boiling kills bacteria and other organisms in the water.

Continue using boiled or bottled water until further notice. This boil water notice will remain in effect until results from the sampling verify that the water is safe to drink. Customers will be advised when the boil water advisory has been lifted.

The boil notice includes customers of the Gogebic Range Water Authority, including Bessemer Township, Ironwood Township and Wakefield Township.

If you have questions concerning this matter, you may contact Water Operator Dave Semenak at (906) 364-2886 or city manager Robert Brown Jr. at (906) 229-5131 ext. 1003.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michigan State Police logo.
Negaunee man dies after ‘workshop accident’
This vegan desert was one of the many vegetarian and dairy-free dishes available at the event.
Seventh-Day Adventist Church hosts Dinner with the Doctor
Rendition of Braveworks' proposed Vault Marquette parking structure project
Marquette City Commission approves Vault Marquette parking facility development agreement
President Joe Biden tours King Orchards fruit farm with from left, Sen. Gary Peters, D-Mich.,...
Biden names Whitmer a campaign co-chair for 2024 reelection bid
The cleanup will follow a six-step process. Currently, the air force is on step three.
Air Force addresses concerns of former air base contamination, explains next steps in cleanup process

Latest News

Fun Fest 2023 offers games and more Saturday
Fun Fest 2023 offers games and more Saturday
Negaunee 6th Grade band performs concert at Lakeview Elementary School
Negaunee 6th Grade band performs concert at Lakeview Elementary School
Escanaba Bethany Lutheran Church opens Free Store
Escanaba Bethany Lutheran Church opens Free Store
NMU signs Okanagan Charter pledging to promote health, wellbeing on campus
NMU signs Okanagan Charter pledging to promote health, wellbeing on campus
Marquette Police Department reminds drivers, cyclists to share the road
Marquette Police Department reminds drivers, cyclists to share the road