Down Wind Sports Electronic Bike Clinic is happening this weekend

Down Wind Sports Electric Bikes on display.
Down Wind Sports Electric Bikes on display.
By Tristen Kendrick
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 8:12 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Down Wind Sports is partnering with the Marquette City Police to host an event for people to learn about electronic bikes, also known as E-bikes.

The event will take place on Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Ellwood A. Mattson Lower Harbor Park in Marquette. During the clinic, attendees will also be able to test all different types of E-bikes and ask any questions they have.

Down Wind Sports Co-Owner Todd King said E-bikes open a lot of doors for people to get out and enjoy the area.

“It’s giving people a lot of access to trails they normally wouldn’t have, and we see that people are buying them as a plus one style bike or as a computer bike,” said King. “Or they physically cannot run a regular pedal bike, but they might be able to use a pedal bike.”

King also went on to say that he hopes everyone in the community gets a chance to come out and experience this event because E-bikes are the future.

