Bay College sells native flowers for pollinators

ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - Bay College is hosting their annual plant sale in hopes of creating local habitats for native pollinators.

A Bay College professor said the goal is to meet some of the needs for the community that aren’t met by commercial greenhouses. A benefit is that the native plants are already adapted to the local climate, so they are easy to take care of.

Bay College Biology and Environmental Science Professor Brian Black said there are multiple advantages to growing native flowers. One of them is the creation of habitats for local pollinators, as well as insects that help to sustain local ecosystems.

“You get a good perennial bed established and you’ve created habitat for our fauna, and you’ve got a really low maintenance landscape that is really attractive to the community,” said Black.

The sale will take place from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, May 5 in room 116 of the Math Science building on the Bay College campus. Proceeds from this sale goes to student groups and maintenance for the greenhouse.

