The Art of Massage to expand to Ishpeming

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A Gwinn-based massage studio is expanding and is opening its second location in Ishpeming.

A service that will certainly be welcomed in Downtown Ishpeming, owner Taylor Knetter visits Upper Michigan Today to share details of her business’s expansion.

The second studio will offer six, private suites inside of The Mather.

As for massage services, Knetter offers them on a spectrum from therapeutic, relaxing massage to deep-tissue, athletic recovery massage.

Most people are familiar with neck kinks and they’re very common because of our daily activities, like looking down on a cell phone.

Apart from relieving that stress and pain, massage can actually remove the toxins from your body.

She adds that a lot of the time we can get knots in our bodies due to things we’re NOT doing, like stretching or moving enough.

When getting a massage or massaging yourself, it’s important to start out with minimal pressure to avoid further injury.

You can book your appointment with The Art of Massage by calling or texting (906) 204-6848.

Knetter is announcing the second location’s opening date soon, but says to expect massage services in Ishpeming by June!

