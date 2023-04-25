UP Pink Power to host annual walk this weekend

By Stephen DeLadurantaye
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 4:20 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GWINN, Mich. (WLUC) - U.P. Pink Power’s annual walk is coming up this weekend in southern Marquette County.

The 17-mile walk will take participants from the Knotty Pine to the Up North Lodge. Walkers, bikers and runners will be treated to food, fun and pit stops along the way. The money raised at the event will be used to help those fighting the fight, whether it be disease, tragedy or illness of any kind.

As of March, U.P. Pink Power has donated over $327,000 to 1,231 people. Organizers say that the U.P. community is what makes that possible.

“This would not be possible without the community supporting us,” said Dawn Lambert, U.P. Pink Power committee member. “It always takes a village to make stuff happen and we are so honored to have the village of the U.P. behind us for this walk.”

The U.P. Pink Power Walk will be this Saturday, April 29 at 10 a.m. at the Knotty Pine.

