U.P. 4-H Summer Camp registration opens

The camp runs July 11-13 at the Clear Lake Education Center
For three days and two nights U.P. kids can experience nature, meet new friends, and make the most of summer break at this year's U.P. 4-H Camp
By Elizabeth Peterson
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 10:00 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MANISTIQUE, Mich. (WLUC) - This year kids between the ages of 9 and 13 have an opportunity to spend three days and two nights at the U.P. 4-H Summer Camp.

The camp is happening July 11-13 at the Clear Lake Education Center in Manistique.

Organizers are also looking for teen counselors and adult volunteers.

4-H Program Coordinator Liana Pepin stopped by the TV6 Morning News to chat with TV6′s Elizabeth Peterson about all the excitement and fun campers can expect.

To learn about more about camp or all of the opportunities available click here

