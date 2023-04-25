U.P. 4-H Summer Camp registration opens

MANISTIQUE, Mich. (WLUC) - This year kids between the ages of 9 and 13 have an opportunity to spend three days and two nights at the U.P. 4-H Summer Camp.

The camp is happening July 11-13 at the Clear Lake Education Center in Manistique.

Organizers are also looking for teen counselors and adult volunteers.

4-H Program Coordinator Liana Pepin stopped by the TV6 Morning News to chat with TV6′s Elizabeth Peterson about all the excitement and fun campers can expect.

