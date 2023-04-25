Spring Thaw Comedy Show coming to Ore Dock Brewing Co.

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Get your laughs this Friday at the Ore Dock Brewing Co.

Comedian Tyler Ross is headlining the Spring Thaw Comedy Show, happening at 8:00 p.m. at the Downtown Marquette brewery.

Local comedians/comedy show organizers Vinny Schultz and Bryan Sromalski join Elizabeth Peterson and Tia Trudgeon on Upper Michigan Today to share details, but first, stories of the day.

Now, back to comedy.

As comedy show organizers, Vinny Schultz and Bryan Sromalski say to expect the U.P.’s comedy scene to continue expanding, with more venues, bigger names, and more frequent shows.

They add that out-of-town comedians love performing in Marquette, at the Ore Dock Brewing Co. specifically.

The Spring Thaw Comedy Show is happening at 8:00 p.m. on Friday at the Ore Dock Brewing Co.

You can get your tickets at tickets.nmu.edu.

