Watch out for scam callers who claim to be from Medicare

By Terese Ledy
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 6:47 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Agencies in Marquette County have been receiving complaints of scam phone calls.

These scammers may apply pressure. They often state they’re from insurance companies, Social Security or Medicare. Scammers will claim new cards are being issued and ask you to verify or provide personal information. These calls can appear to come from local numbers, and they may speak with a foreign accent.

Marquette County Sheriff Greg Zyburt said if you receive a call like this, there are a few things you can do.

“Best thing to do is hang up and contact these different agencies so they can follow up,” said Zyburt. “Write down the time, the date and specifically what they’re asking and that type of thing, but don’t give them any information over the phone.”

Zyburt says the best thing to do is hang up and contact the centers the scammers are pretending to be.

