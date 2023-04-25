The Ryan Report - April 23, 2023

Ryan Report 4-23-23 Thomas Zurbuchen Ph.D.
By TV6 News Team
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 9:06 AM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - On April 23, Don Ryan looked back at several past interviews. In his closing thought, he talked about K.I. Sawyer. Not the airport, but the man.

But first, Thomas Zurbuchen has led an interesting life. He grew up and was educated in Switzerland, came to the United States and became a professor at the University of Michigan. Now heads the U.S. space program as Associate Administrator of NASA. He also served a term on the NMU Board of Trustees.

