Pleasant spring Wednesday before light to moderate showers roll in

High pressure to deliver mild and mostly dry spring weather Wednesday before rainy, snowy end to the week.
High pressure to deliver mild and mostly dry spring weather Wednesday before rainy, snowy end to the week.
By Noel Navarro
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 5:36 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

A cold northwesterly wind ahead of an advancing high pressure over the Canadian Prairies triggers an array of pop-up rain/snow showers in Upper Michigan through Tuesday. But, as high pressure builds into the region, the precipitation dries out towards Wednesday. A midweek reprieve takes effect before a system leeside of the Canadian Rockies brushes mixed rain and snow over the U.P. Thursday. Following on Friday is a deeper Central Plains-based system capable of producing moderate to heavy rain, then a transition to the wintry mix through Sunday -- potential stormy, snowy end to April in Upper Michigan.

NWS Alerts: https://www.uppermichiganssource.com/weather/alerts/

MDOT Road Conditions Map:\> https://michigan.gov/drive

NWS River Levels & Flood Stage Information: https://water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=MQT

Tonight: Partly to mostly cloudy with isolated flurries diminishing overnight; light north winds

>Lows: 10s/30 (coldest interior west, less cold east)

>Highs: Lower to Upper 40s

Wednesday: Partly cloudy to mostly sunny with an afternoon pop-up light shower possible; rain/mix moving in west late; seasonal temperatures

>Highs: Upper 30s near Lake Superior to Lower 50s Inland

Thursday: Partly sunny to mostly cloudy with light to moderate rain/mix brushing west to east in the afternoon; warmer and breezy

>Highs: 50s

Friday: Partly to mostly cloudy with scattered rain showers; seasonably warm and breezy

>Highs: 50s/60

Saturday: Mostly cloudy with moderate to occasionally heavy rain; mixed rain and snow developing west late; cooling down; breezy

>Highs: 50

Sunday: Mostly cloudy with snow west, mixed rain and snow east; blustery

>Highs: 40s

Monday, May 1st: Mostly cloudy with snow west, mixed rain and snow east; blustery

>Highs: 40

Tuesday: Partly to mostly cloudy with few to scattered rain showers; milder

>Highs: 40s

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This vegan desert was one of the many vegetarian and dairy-free dishes available at the event.
Seventh-Day Adventist Church hosts Dinner with the Doctor
The Kaye E. Barker docked in Marquette, Michigan.
UPDATE: Kaye E. Barker freed after running aground in Lake Michigan
Theodore Egge
Theodore “Teddy” Egge missing since January found dead in Marinette County
29-year-old Dylan Michael Berger of Carney was sentenced for Assault with Intent to do Great...
Menominee County man sentenced in assault case
Rendition of Braveworks' proposed Vault Marquette parking structure project
Marquette City Commission approves Vault Marquette parking facility development agreement

Latest News

Pleasant spring Wednesday before light to moderate showers roll in
Calm days before rain and snow this weekend
Calm days before rain and snow this weekend
Next couple of days looking to warm up before rain chances
Gradual warming with rain chances to end the week
Lingering rain and snow showers before drying 'UP' midweek