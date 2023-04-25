Pleasant spring Wednesday before light to moderate showers roll in

A cold northwesterly wind ahead of an advancing high pressure over the Canadian Prairies triggers an array of pop-up rain/snow showers in Upper Michigan through Tuesday. But, as high pressure builds into the region, the precipitation dries out towards Wednesday. A midweek reprieve takes effect before a system leeside of the Canadian Rockies brushes mixed rain and snow over the U.P. Thursday. Following on Friday is a deeper Central Plains-based system capable of producing moderate to heavy rain, then a transition to the wintry mix through Sunday -- potential stormy, snowy end to April in Upper Michigan.

NWS Alerts: https://www.uppermichiganssource.com/weather/alerts/

MDOT Road Conditions Map:\> https://michigan.gov/drive

NWS River Levels & Flood Stage Information: https://water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=MQT

Tonight: Partly to mostly cloudy with isolated flurries diminishing overnight; light north winds

>Lows: 10s/30 (coldest interior west, less cold east)

>Highs: Lower to Upper 40s

Wednesday: Partly cloudy to mostly sunny with an afternoon pop-up light shower possible; rain/mix moving in west late; seasonal temperatures

>Highs: Upper 30s near Lake Superior to Lower 50s Inland

Thursday: Partly sunny to mostly cloudy with light to moderate rain/mix brushing west to east in the afternoon; warmer and breezy

>Highs: 50s

Friday: Partly to mostly cloudy with scattered rain showers; seasonably warm and breezy

>Highs: 50s/60

Saturday: Mostly cloudy with moderate to occasionally heavy rain; mixed rain and snow developing west late; cooling down; breezy

>Highs: 50

Sunday: Mostly cloudy with snow west, mixed rain and snow east; blustery

>Highs: 40s

Monday, May 1st: Mostly cloudy with snow west, mixed rain and snow east; blustery

>Highs: 40

Tuesday: Partly to mostly cloudy with few to scattered rain showers; milder

>Highs: 40s

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.