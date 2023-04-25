Peter White Public Library fundraising for newspaper digitization with art sale

The Mining Journal’s archives are going digital
The Peter White Public Library's Huron Mountain Club is set up for an art sale auction.
The Peter White Public Library's Huron Mountain Club is set up for an art sale auction.
By Tia Trudgeon
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 10:01 AM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Peter White Public Library is fundraising for the digitization of Mining Journal Newspaper archives dating all the way back to the 1800s.

TV6′s Tia Trudgeon stops by the library’s Huron Mountain Club Gallery to take a look at its ongoing art sale and auction.

Through April 27, you can purchase 10 tickets for $25 for a chance to win one of 70+ pieces of art.

Trudgeon talks to Heather Steltenpohl, PWPL’s Director of Development, to learn more about the fundraiser.

Steltenpohl says the entire art collection has been donated by various private collectors with the intention of being sold for this purpose.

The winners of each piece will be drawn on April 27 at 6:00 p.m.

The Peter White Public Library is fundraising with an art auction through April 27.

Five pieces will also be auctioned off LIVE at 6:00 p.m. on April 27 at the Huron Mountain Club Gallery.

The funds will go to the digitization of the Mining Journal’s archives, which can be accessed by anyone, anywhere.

The Peter White Public Library is digitizing the Mining Journal and fundraising through an art sale.

The Huron Mountain Club Gallery is located on the main level of the Peter White Public Library.

