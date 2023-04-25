NMU hosts second annual Great Lakes Cannabis Education Conference

Great Lakes Cannabis Education Conference
Great Lakes Cannabis Education Conference(Stephen Jacob DeLadurantaye)
By Stephen DeLadurantaye
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 4:21 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The cannabis community came together to learn about the industry on Tuesday.

NMU hosted the second annual Great Lakes Cannabis Education Conference. The event aimed to showcase developing trends in cannabis education and provide insights from industry leaders and experts. Faculty and students presented on NMU’s programs while cannabis industry leaders discussed topics like agriculture, manufacturing and testing.

Organizers say the event will have impacts on the cannabis industry in the Great Lakes area.

“This is a community event, so all are welcome,” said Steve VandenAvond, NMU associate provost of extended learning and community engagement. “It’s a community discussion so we can make decisions as a community about where we’d like to go with regard to the cannabis industry.”

The conference will wrap up Wednesday with a presentation on cannabis biomedicine and its challenges.

