MSP, Baraga County Sheriff’s Office seek information regarding missing man

38-year-old Jason Desmarais has been missing since Monday night.
38-year-old Jason Desmarais has been missing since Monday night.(WALB)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 6:18 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BARAGA COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - The Baraga County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing 38-year-old man in the Arvon Township area.

On Monday around 11:25 p.m., troopers from the Michigan State Police Calumet Post (MSP) were contacted by the Baraga County Sheriff’s Office in reference to a couple at their office looking to report their 38-year-old son, Jason Desmarais, missing.

Desmarais was last seen on Monday, April 24 at approximately 5 a.m. at his home. He is a 5′10″ male weighing approximately 180 pounds with brown hair, green eyes and may have scruffy facial hair. He is possibly wearing jeans and a gray hoodie.

Desmarais was reported to have left the residence sometime between 5 a.m. and 2 p.m., driving his black 2015 Dodge Ram 1500 truck. The truck bears Michigan registration DYS1500.

Desmarais has not been in contact with anyone since 5 a.m. on April 24 and a search is underway in the Arvon Township area of Baraga County. Troopers are being assisted in the search by the Baraga County Sheriff’s Office, Baraga County Search and Rescue, Dynamite Towing and family members.

For further information, contact the MSP Calumet Post at (906) 337-5145.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This vegan desert was one of the many vegetarian and dairy-free dishes available at the event.
Seventh-Day Adventist Church hosts Dinner with the Doctor
The Kaye E. Barker docked in Marquette, Michigan.
UPDATE: Kaye E. Barker freed after running aground in Lake Michigan
Theodore Egge
Theodore “Teddy” Egge missing since January found dead in Marinette County
29-year-old Dylan Michael Berger of Carney was sentenced for Assault with Intent to do Great...
Menominee County man sentenced in assault case
Rendition of Braveworks' proposed Vault Marquette parking structure project
Marquette City Commission approves Vault Marquette parking facility development agreement

Latest News

The scholarship will be awarded annually to two students, one pursuing a criminal justice...
Iron Mountain fire, police unions organize scholarship fund for students
Students will learn life skills like cooking, planting flowers and finding other creative...
Dickinson County life coaching centers introduce workshop for teens and adults
Air Force addresses concerns of former air base contamination, explains next steps in cleanup...
Air Force addresses concerns of former air base contamination, explains next steps in cleanup process
Organizers say the goal for this event was to get young people interested in reading.
Ishpeming Carnegie Public Library hosts teen book fair
Marquette County Sheriff warns of scam callers who ask you to provide them with your personal...
Watch out for scam callers who claim to be from Medicare