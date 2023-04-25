MSP, Baraga County Sheriff’s Office seek information regarding missing man

BARAGA COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - The Baraga County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing 38-year-old man in the Arvon Township area.

On Monday around 11:25 p.m., troopers from the Michigan State Police Calumet Post (MSP) were contacted by the Baraga County Sheriff’s Office in reference to a couple at their office looking to report their 38-year-old son, Jason Desmarais, missing.

Desmarais was last seen on Monday, April 24 at approximately 5 a.m. at his home. He is a 5′10″ male weighing approximately 180 pounds with brown hair, green eyes and may have scruffy facial hair. He is possibly wearing jeans and a gray hoodie.

Desmarais was reported to have left the residence sometime between 5 a.m. and 2 p.m., driving his black 2015 Dodge Ram 1500 truck. The truck bears Michigan registration DYS1500.

Desmarais has not been in contact with anyone since 5 a.m. on April 24 and a search is underway in the Arvon Township area of Baraga County. Troopers are being assisted in the search by the Baraga County Sheriff’s Office, Baraga County Search and Rescue, Dynamite Towing and family members.

For further information, contact the MSP Calumet Post at (906) 337-5145.

