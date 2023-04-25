Medicaid renewal changes could affect one-third of Michiganders

If you have Medicaid or the Healthy Michigan plan, take time now to make sure the state has the right address for you.(University of Michigan)
By Caden Meines
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 5:16 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Nearly one-third of Michiganders are at risk of losing their health insurance coverage if they don’t act. This is because the public health emergency for the COVID-19 pandemic is soon ending.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, you were not required to submit information about your income to prove eligibility for coverage under traditional Medicaid or the Healthy Michigan Plan. However, that proof of income will soon be required again, so if you make too much, you will need to find other health coverage.

Upper Peninsula Health Plan CEO Melissa Holmquist said there are resources available if you don’t qualify for Medicaid.

“If an individual’s no longer eligible for Medicaid, they’ll also learn about other options that are available to them for healthcare coverage through Healthcare.gov,” Holmquist said. “So, there are a lot of different options available, and a lot of people will qualify for additional help, which means they could have some reduced premiums as low as $10 a month.”

If you have Medicaid or the Healthy Michigan plan, take time now to make sure the state has the right address for you. This will ensure the state sends your renewal package to the correct address. If you receive a renewal package, you have 60 days to complete it.

Holmquist recommends you fill it out as soon as possible.

“They will need to provide some additional information and mail it back to MDHHS or they can also complete it online through their MI Bridges account,” Holmquist said. “The state may ask for some additional information, they may want to verify income or expenses, they might ask for things like copies of bank statements or utility bills.”

University of Michigan Physician Dr. Renuka Tipirneni said it’s vital to follow the necessary steps.

“When patients don’t have coverage, understandably, they’re less likely to go see a doctor less likely to be able to afford their medicines, because the total costs without insurance are quite high,” Dr. Tipirneni said. “And it’s really important to be able to see on top of your health, especially if you have chronic health conditions.”

Click here to learn about the Medicaid change.

Click here to find local insurance enrollment help.

