Marquette City Commission approves Marquette Vault parking facility development agreement

The public parking facility would contain 212-spaces and sit beneath the proposed Marquette Vault residential and commercial building.
Rendition of Braveworks' proposed Vault Marquette parking structure project
Rendition of Braveworks' proposed Vault Marquette parking structure project(WLUC)
By Vinny La Via
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 8:57 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Marquette City Commission unanimously approved the Vault public parking facility development agreement at Monday’s meeting.

The agreement sets design, construction and other requirements for the 212-space Marquette Vault public parking structure downtown.

It also specifies construction must be done within 40 months of finishing all predevelopment activities.

This parking structure is part of the larger Vault Marquette development plan. This plan includes a residential and commercial building above the parking garage.

Vault Marquette’s development plan says this would contain 92 hotel rooms and 25 housing units.

Now, Marquette Vault, LLC must prepare the site for construction.

“They have to start their predevelopment site plan activities and preparation to get it ready for construction,” Marquette Assistant City Manager Sean Dobbins said.

The Marquette City Commission, Marquette Vault, LLC and the Marquette Downtown Development Authority still need to reach an operating agreement for the project.

This must happen before construction can begin.

The entire Marquette Vault development would take up one city block in downtown Marquette. Spanning from 101 S Front St to 119 S Lakeshore Blvd.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

