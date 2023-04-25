Ishpeming Carnegie Public Library hosts teen book fair

ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - The Ishpeming Carnegie Public Library hosted a book fair for teenagers and fans of Young Adult (YA) fiction.

Each teen and YA lover could choose two books from the fair to take home, free of charge. Organizers say the goal for this event was to get young people interested in reading.

Organizers also wanted to encourage them to view the rest of the library’s selection after they finished their free books.

“We do have a really large teen book collection upstairs that circulates,” said Nicole Johnson, Ishpeming Carnegie Public Library librarian. “We’re always hoping to get more teens in the door. This was a way of getting them in here getting them some free books and hopefully they’ll check out the rest of our collection.”

Ishpeming Carnegie Public Library is also hosting a writing club for teenagers. It will go through all the steps of writing a novel.

Organizers say the library is always searching for ways to get the community involved.

