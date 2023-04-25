Ishpeming Carnegie Public Library hosts teen book fair

Organizers say the goal for this event was to get young people interested in reading.
Organizers say the goal for this event was to get young people interested in reading.(Terese Ledy)
By Terese Ledy
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 6:49 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - The Ishpeming Carnegie Public Library hosted a book fair for teenagers and fans of Young Adult (YA) fiction.

Each teen and YA lover could choose two books from the fair to take home, free of charge. Organizers say the goal for this event was to get young people interested in reading.

Organizers also wanted to encourage them to view the rest of the library’s selection after they finished their free books.

“We do have a really large teen book collection upstairs that circulates,” said Nicole Johnson, Ishpeming Carnegie Public Library librarian. “We’re always hoping to get more teens in the door. This was a way of getting them in here getting them some free books and hopefully they’ll check out the rest of our collection.”

Ishpeming Carnegie Public Library is also hosting a writing club for teenagers. It will go through all the steps of writing a novel.

Organizers say the library is always searching for ways to get the community involved.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This vegan desert was one of the many vegetarian and dairy-free dishes available at the event.
Seventh-Day Adventist Church hosts Dinner with the Doctor
The Kaye E. Barker docked in Marquette, Michigan.
UPDATE: Kaye E. Barker freed after running aground in Lake Michigan
Theodore Egge
Theodore “Teddy” Egge missing since January found dead in Marinette County
29-year-old Dylan Michael Berger of Carney was sentenced for Assault with Intent to do Great...
Menominee County man sentenced in assault case
Rendition of Braveworks' proposed Vault Marquette parking structure project
Marquette City Commission approves Vault Marquette parking facility development agreement

Latest News

The scholarship will be awarded annually to two students, one pursuing a criminal justice...
Iron Mountain fire, police unions organize scholarship fund for students
Students will learn life skills like cooking, planting flowers and finding other creative...
Dickinson County life coaching centers introduce workshop for teens and adults
Air Force addresses concerns of former air base contamination, explains next steps in cleanup...
Air Force addresses concerns of former air base contamination, explains next steps in cleanup process
Marquette County Sheriff warns of scam callers who ask you to provide them with your personal...
Watch out for scam callers who claim to be from Medicare