Iron Mountain fire, police unions organize scholarship fund for students

IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - A Dickinson County firefighters union is looking to give back to students.

The Iron Mountain Fire Department L554 Union and Iron Mountain Police Department POLC Union are partnering together to start a scholarship fund. The scholarship will be awarded annually to two students, one pursuing a criminal justice career and another in fire science.

The scholarship programs’ first fundraising event was a hockey game this winter, but the unions are preparing for a charity golf outing this summer.

Organizers say it’s important to encourage and support young people’s ambitions in the police and fire service.

“One kind of event we can do is help them through continuing education, whether that be a technical college or university,” said Nate Furton, Local IAFF Union vice president.

Organizers are still looking for scholarship and golf sponsors for this summer’s charity golf outing on August 27. They are also looking for teams to register to play in the outing. You can contact IMFD at 906-774-0623 during normal business hours to sign up.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.