How to find the right running shoe for you

Because crossing the finish line is a major feat
Finding the right running shoe with the help of Queen City Running Company.
Finding the right running shoe with the help of Queen City Running Company.
By Tia Trudgeon
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 9:38 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Queen City Marathon is thirteen weeks away, and it’s not too late to start training!

You can pick up your beginner or intermediate training plan at Queen City Running Company on Baraga St. in Marquette.

Kevin Thomsen and Paige DuBois join Tia Trudgeon and Elizabeth Peterson on Upper Michigan Today to talk training and finding the right pair of shoes,

but first, Discovering Host and Documentary Filmmaker Kristin Ojaniemi join Tia and Elizabeth for stories of the day.

Ojaniemi is working on a passion project, an eight-part documentary about the Ewen-Trout Creek basketball legacy.

She’s premiering part four of the documentary on Friday, May 5th as part of a fundraiser for the school district’s booster club.

Discovering Host/Documentary Filmmaker Kristin Ojaniemi joins Tia Trudgeon and Elizabeth Peterson on Upper Michigan Today.

Now, back to running.

The Queen City Half Marathon is happening on July 29. Tia and Elizabeth have both committed to running, but are finally honing in on their training.

Kevin Thomsen and Paige DuBois say there’s still time to get in shape for the race.

It's not too late to sign up for the Queen City Half Marathon! Begin your 13-week training plan today.

Thomsen and DuBois add that the right pair of shoes is just as crucial to your training as running.

Thomsen says to think of your body like a building and your feet are your foundation. An improperly fitted shoe could cause the rest of the body problems.

Nobody’s feet are alike, so if one pair of shoes works well for one person, that doesn’t mean that those shoes will be right for you.

Your feet are your foundation: Queen City Running Co. explains the importance of getting fitted for running shoes.

Queen City Running Company will help fit you for the right shoes. The store has a 30-day store-credit policy where you can try out a pair of shoes for a month and if they don’t work out, you can trade them in for a different pair.

Get fitted for the right running shoes before attempting to run a race.

You can watch Upper Michigan Today on weekdays at 9:00 a.m. on FOX UP or stream the show on your smart device with the free TV6 and FOX UP app.

