Gradual warming with rain chances to end the week

The next couple of days will be fairly nice with temperatures rising, but chances of rain also increase as we approach Thursday and Friday. The first round of rain starts off in the west Thursday morning and because of a cool start to the day chances of snow and mixed precipitation are possible. Light to moderate rain lingers throughout the day with another round of rain Friday afternoon. The weekend is projected to be rainy as well so be sure to plan ahead when it comes to any activities you have this weekend.

MDOT Road Conditions Map: https://michigan.gov/drive

NWS River Levels & Flood Stage Information: https://water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=MQT

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy skies with light snow showers in the morning but tapers off in the afternoon

>Highs: Low to High 40s

Wednesday: Partly to mostly sunny skies; seasonal temperatures

>Highs: Mid 40s to Low 50s

Thursday: Mostly cloudy; light to moderate rain starts in the west and rain continues throughout the day

>Highs: High 40s to Low 50s

Friday: Mostly cloudy; scattered rain showers in the afternoon and evening

>Highs: 50s

Saturday: Mostly cloudy; moderate bands of rain with chances of mixed precipitation in the evening

>Highs: 50

Sunday: Mostly cloudy; lingering rain chances with snow developing in the west throughout the day

>Highs: 40s

Monday: Mostly cloudy; mix of rain and snow

>Highs: 40

