Dickinson County life coaching centers introduce workshop for teens and adults

IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - Two Dickinson County life-coaching centers look to help people acquire important life skills.

Heather Ruesch is the founder and CEO of The Cure Teen Coaching & Life Skills Workshop center in Iron Mountain. It is part of the “You Matter” non-profit organization and its goal is to provide skill workshops to teens who are struggling.

Students will learn life skills like cooking, planting flowers and finding other creative outlets for stress.

“We want to give them life tools. Practical, tangible, tools that they can apply to their everyday life. That looks like developing life skills. This allows them to touch base with different places we have in our community,” Ruesch said.

Ruesch is a former preschool teacher. She said that experience has been helpful in serving clients in her current role.

“We gain such perspective into understanding what a teenager or young adult needs. Even what we as adults need in our lives,” Ruesch said.

Ruesch currently has 21 students visiting the center. Starting May 1, she will start workshops specifically for students aged 14 to 19.

“We are bringing in new students every week. It is incredible, the need for these one-on-one connections for these kids,” Ruesch said.

While Ruesch specializes in teenagers, she refers any adults looking for skill workshops to Kate Burie at Open Door Counsel & Life Coaching across town. Burie does the same, sending teens to Ruesch.

“It feels supportive within the life coaching community,” Burie said. “Life coaching is relatively new, especially in this area.

Burie has a master’s degree in human services counseling and coaching. She can provide Zoom consultations to adults across the U.S.

Both Ruesch and Burie encourage you to connect with the mental health resources in your community if you are struggling.

