Cleveland-Cliffs reports first-quarter results, optimism for automotive sector

CLEVELAND, Ohio. (WLUC) - Cleveland-Cliffs has announced its full first-quarter 2023 earnings results.

Cliffs reported a loss of $57 million in its first quarter. On a per-share basis, the company said it had a loss of 11 cents. The results surpassed Wall Street expectations.

Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel producer in North America. It represents nearly half of the market for automotive steel and each individual car uses around 1 ton.

CEO, Chairman and President Lourenco Goncalves said 15.2 million cars are sold in the first quarter in the United States. Cliffs estimates 15.5 million cars will be sold in the second quarter, which is the most in four years.

Goncalves also said in the past few years, nonresidential construction has been leading in the steel market with automotive lagging behind.

“Going forward, all signs point to automotive being the outperformer,” said Goncalves. “Cleveland-Cliffs is ready to accommodate any improvements in demand from the automotive sector. Whether that be from Internal Combustion Vehicles or [electric vehicles].”

Goncalves says his company is the right size for the future growth of the market.

