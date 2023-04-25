City of Negaunee announces return of Community Contributions Grants

NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - The City of Negaunee is looking to give back to organizations that support the community.

Starting on April 25, the city will accept applications for their Community Contributions Grants program. Organizations that want to apply must be non-profits in the city limits of Negaunee.

Negaunee City Manager Nate Heffron said the money must be used to help the overall organization or public.

“Anything we can do to help move them forward, help them advance the community, or advance their causes is something we want to be involved with,” Heffron said. “Again, there’s not a ton of money, but this is something that we can do to help advance to some degree rather than do nothing at all.”

Applications will be accepted until May 19.

Click here to learn more about the grant application.

