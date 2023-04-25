City of Negaunee announces return of Community Contributions Grants

The city has given away $33,117 through the program since 2006.
The city has given away $33,117 through the program since 2006.(WLUC)
By Caden Meines
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 5:17 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - The City of Negaunee is looking to give back to organizations that support the community.

Starting on April 25, the city will accept applications for their Community Contributions Grants program. Organizations that want to apply must be non-profits in the city limits of Negaunee.

Negaunee City Manager Nate Heffron said the money must be used to help the overall organization or public.

“Anything we can do to help move them forward, help them advance the community, or advance their causes is something we want to be involved with,” Heffron said. “Again, there’s not a ton of money, but this is something that we can do to help advance to some degree rather than do nothing at all.”

Applications will be accepted until May 19.

Click here to learn more about the grant application.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This vegan desert was one of the many vegetarian and dairy-free dishes available at the event.
Seventh-Day Adventist Church hosts Dinner with the Doctor
The Kaye E. Barker docked in Marquette, Michigan.
UPDATE: Kaye E. Barker freed after running aground in Lake Michigan
Theodore Egge
Theodore “Teddy” Egge missing since January found dead in Marinette County
29-year-old Dylan Michael Berger of Carney was sentenced for Assault with Intent to do Great...
Menominee County man sentenced in assault case
Rendition of Braveworks' proposed Vault Marquette parking structure project
Marquette City Commission approves Vault Marquette parking facility development agreement

Latest News

High pressure to deliver mild and mostly dry spring weather Wednesday before rainy, snowy end...
Pleasant spring Wednesday before light to moderate showers roll in
If you have Medicaid or the Healthy Michigan plan, take time now to make sure the state has the...
Medicaid renewal changes could affect one-third of Michiganders
Great Lakes Cannabis Education Conference
NMU hosts second annual Great Lakes Cannabis Education Conference
UP Pink Power Walk
UP Pink Power to host annual walk this weekend