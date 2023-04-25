94-year-old-woman at the center of 5th amendment Supreme Court case

Geraldine Tyler argues Hennepin County stole $25,000 that’s rightfully hers
By Molly Martinez
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 4:07 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - 94-year-old Geraldine Tyler owned a condo in Minneapolis.

Around 2010, she began falling short on property tax payments.  She racked up a bill of $2,300 dollars.  With interest fees and penalties, that debt quickly ballooned to $15,000.

“Hennepin County forecloses on her home,” explains David Deerson, who is representing Tyler, “They sell it to a third party for $40,000 and they keep every penny, even though that extra $25,000 was money, which they were not owed.”

Deerson says it’s a clear violation of the 5th Amendment.

“The government can’t take property for public purpose without just compensation.  Which means it has to pay you the fair market value of what the property is worth.”

But Hennepin County argues the onus falls on Geraldine Tyler.

In a statement, Assistant Administrator Dan Rogan says:

“The plaintiff chose to abandon her interests in the property rather than acting to protect any equity she might have had.  Hennepin County works very hard to help anyone who wants to avoid forfeiture.....Forfeiture is not a source of profit—factoring in all costs, Hennepin County’s program does not manage to break even.”

Deerson counters, the act preys on those who are already vulnerable.

“People who are victims of this kind of practice are exactly the people who are least likely to be able to have the means to fight back.”

The justices will hear oral arguments Wednesday

Their rulings are expected in June.

Copyright 2023 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This vegan desert was one of the many vegetarian and dairy-free dishes available at the event.
Seventh-Day Adventist Church hosts Dinner with the Doctor
The Kaye E. Barker docked in Marquette, Michigan.
UPDATE: Kaye E. Barker freed after running aground in Lake Michigan
Theodore Egge
Theodore “Teddy” Egge missing since January found dead in Marinette County
29-year-old Dylan Michael Berger of Carney was sentenced for Assault with Intent to do Great...
Menominee County man sentenced in assault case
Rendition of Braveworks' proposed Vault Marquette parking structure project
Marquette City Commission approves Vault Marquette parking facility development agreement

Latest News

Former advice columnist E. Jean Carroll walks into Manhattan federal court on Tuesday, April...
Trial opens in E. Jean Carroll’s rape lawsuit against Trump
High pressure to deliver mild and mostly dry spring weather Wednesday before rainy, snowy end...
Pleasant spring Wednesday before light to moderate showers roll in
A woman walks past flowers left outside an apartment building where a technology executive was...
Man accused of stabbing Cash App founder gets new court date
FILE - Visitors stand on the west steps of the Colorado state Capitol, Sunday, April 23, 2023,...
Colorado becomes 1st to pass ‘right to repair’ for farmers
The family of 5-year-old Edward King Lamptey Jr. is speaking out after learning the child died...
5-year-old dies from blunt force trauma; mother, boyfriend arrested