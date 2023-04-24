US-41 rebuilding project in Houghton to restart May 1

By TV6 News Team
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 12:11 PM EDT
HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) and the City of Houghton are investing about $9.6 million to rebuild 1.1 miles of US-41 in Houghton.

According to a press release from MDOT, this year’s project will finish water and sewer work, grading, and restoration at the Franklin Square area.  The project began in 2021 and is expected to be completed in summer 2023.

County: Houghton

Highway: US-41

Closest city: Houghton

Start date: Monday, May 1, 2023

Estimated end date: Early June 2023

Traffic restrictions: Traffic will be maintained using lane shifts.

Jobs numbers: Based on economic modeling, this investment is expected to directly and indirectly support 116 jobs.

Safety benefit: Long-term benefits include improvements to vehicle and pedestrian safety and operations.

