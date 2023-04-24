State gas price average improve slightly, decreasing 9 cents since last week

DEARBORN, Mich. (WLUC) - According to AAA of Michigan, gas price averages statewide have fallen a total of 9 cents over the past week.

The state average for a gallon of regular unleaded gas is now $3.62 per gallon. This price is 21 cents more than this time last month but still 32 cents less than this time last year. Meantime, the national average sits at $3.67 per gallon. This decrease in price is due to lower demand, alongside growth in stocks according to Adrienne Woodland, spokesperson for AAA.

Drivers can find the lowest averages in Baraga County, at $3.32 per gallon. Meantime, the highest can be found in Chippewa County at $3.78 per gallon.

