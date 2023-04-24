Stang Family Eyecare holding Spring Frame Show

Find your perfect frames and/or shades on sale on April 25
Diana Smith, Tia Trudgeon, and Katie Beerman on the TV6 Morning News.
Diana Smith, Tia Trudgeon, and Katie Beerman on the TV6 Morning News.(WLUC)
By Tia Trudgeon
Published: Apr. 24, 2023
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Stang Family Eyecare wants to help you find your perfect eyeglasses.

It is hosting a Spring Frame Show on April 25 from 1:00 to 7:00 p.m. There, hundreds of frames will be on sale and opticians will be available to help you find the best fit.

TV6′s Tia Trudgeon stops by the Downtown Marquette eyecare office for an early look at all the options and for insight into what to expect.

Optician Diana Smith says you do not have to be a patient at Stang to attend the show and shop. She says to bring your prescription with you.

Office Manager Katie Beerman adds that, whether you wear glasses or not, you should visit an eye doctor every one to two years.

You can find your perfect pair of eyeglasses or shades on sale at the Stang Family Eyecare Spring Frame Show on April 25.

Smith says modern technology poses a unique problem for the eyes, and more and more people are finding that they need an eyeglasses prescription.

An optician will be available at the Spring Frame Show to help you find the right frames and lenses for your needs.

Stang Family Eyecare can help you find the perfect pair of eyeglasses on sale at the Spring Frame Show on April 25.

Stang Family Eyecare is located at 622 N. Third St. in Marquette.

