Peter White Public Library hosts Great Lakes Poetry Festival

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - April is National Poetry Month.

To celebrate, the Peter White Public Library is hosting the Great Lakes Poetry Festival. The library is hosting events all week. Events include poetry readings, writing workshops, and even a teen poetry contest. Tuesday, the 2022 Pulitzer Prize for Poetry winner, Dianne Seuss, will be reading her poetry in the Community Room at 7 p.m.

The library says it’s important to celebrate poetry.

“I think it’s really important that we take some time to really recognize, highlight, and celebrate poetry,” said Marty Achatz, PWPL adult programming coordinator. “Poetry is one of the most intimate forms of art I think you can get.”

For a full list of Great Lakes Poetry Festival events, click here.

