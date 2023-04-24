Negaunee Male Chorus prepares for its spring concert

The choir will sing popular hit musicals and box-office favorites!
By Pavlina Osta
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 8:18 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - Negaunee Male Chorus member, Brett Argall, and President Gary Penhale joined Pavlina Osta in the studio Monday morning to preview their upcoming concert and everything you can expect.

The concert is Saturday, April 29 at 7:00 p.m. at Ishpeming High School

Tickets are $12 for adults. Those 17 & under are free with an adult.

Tickets are available at the following ticket outlets:

- Super One Foods - Negaunee

- Country Village Ace Hardware - Ishpeming

- Jubilee Foods - Ishpeming

- TruNorth Credit Union - Ishpeming

You can also get tickets at the door.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

M-26 is closed over Silver River.
M-26 bridge at Silver River closed in Eagle Harbor
Volunteers met at the Waterfront Pier and then dispersed to clean up streets in Houghton.
Volunteers clean up streets for Houghton’s Earth Day Cleanup
34-year-old Krista Jean Frenzel was sentenced to 30 months to 10 years in prison for two counts...
Menominee woman sentenced for possession of Methamphetamine
Nancy being laid to rest at the Holy Cross Cemetery in Escanaba on Saturday 4/22/2023.
Escanaba community remembers Nancy Gage during funeral on Saturday
The Gichigami Bonsai Guild has been partnering with the NMU Foundation to collect trees located...
Gichigami Bonsai Guild repurposed plants at former Marquette hospital

Latest News

MTU April 2022 Commencement
MTU spring commencement is this Friday, Saturday
Diana Smith, Tia Trudgeon, and Katie Beerman on the TV6 Morning News.
Stang Family Eyecare holding Spring Frame Show
State gas price average improves slightly, decreasing 9 cents since last week
Fewer showers, milder stretch before stormy end to April