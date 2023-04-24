Negaunee Male Chorus prepares for its spring concert

ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - Negaunee Male Chorus member, Brett Argall, and President Gary Penhale joined Pavlina Osta in the studio Monday morning to preview their upcoming concert and everything you can expect.

The concert is Saturday, April 29 at 7:00 p.m. at Ishpeming High School

Tickets are $12 for adults. Those 17 & under are free with an adult.

Tickets are available at the following ticket outlets:

- Super One Foods - Negaunee

- Country Village Ace Hardware - Ishpeming

- Jubilee Foods - Ishpeming

- TruNorth Credit Union - Ishpeming

You can also get tickets at the door.

