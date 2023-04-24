MTU Visual and Performing Arts honors Milt Olsson

HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - Michigan Tech’s Visual and Performing Arts Department is paying tribute to an educator, composer and conductor.

On Sunday staff, students, alumni and members of the Keweenaw community met at the Rozsa Center to honor Milt Olsson. He came to Michigan Tech in 1976 to take the director of choral and orchestral activities position.

Milt’s Granddaughter Ana Olsson said music was a very large part of her grandfather’s life.

“He loved music, and he loved writing and creating music,” Ana said. “He was just a musical person.”

The event included speakers recounting memorable moments with Milt as well as music he composed and conducted.

Ana said it’s amazing to see so many people who cared about her grandfather.

“Having everyone here just to remember him,” Ana said. “It just makes my heart so happy that everyone’s here to remember him ever since his passing.”

Marketing Manager for the Rozsa Center Kiersten Birondo said Milt made a massive impact for students and staff alike.

“I mean 33 years being at Michigan Tech, being such a cornerstone of the experience of students for 33 years,” Birondo said. “He touched so many lives, he made such a difference. I’m a Michigan Tech alumnus and he made a huge difference in my world and my experience here at Michigan Tech.”

Birondo said she wants people to remember Milt for his kindness and passion.

“Milt was such a warm and kind person and he really had a way of bringing community together and when he had an idea, he could gather all the people together and bring something to life,” Birondo said. “And it was spectacular, it was wonderful being a part of any group he was a part of.”

Milt Olsson is credited in helping bring the Visual and Performing Arts to the mainstream on Michigan Tech’s campus.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.