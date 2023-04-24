MTU spring commencement is this Friday, Saturday

MTU April 2022 Commencement
MTU April 2022 Commencement(WLUC)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 8:58 AM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - Michigan Technological University will hold two ceremonies this year to help streamline the spring commencement celebration for more than 1,000 Huskies, their family, friends and the community.

Graduate students will celebrate their educational milestone at 3:00 p.m. on Friday, April 28, and undergraduates will do the same at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, April 29. Both will take place in the John J. MacInnes Student Ice Arena in Michigan Tech’s Student Development Complex.

The new arrangement is designed to keep the ceremonies to approximately two hours, making the memorable event more comfortable for participants.

to learn more about the graduate, undergraduate and featured speakers, check out the latest story on Michigan Tech News.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

M-26 is closed over Silver River.
M-26 bridge at Silver River closed in Eagle Harbor
Volunteers met at the Waterfront Pier and then dispersed to clean up streets in Houghton.
Volunteers clean up streets for Houghton’s Earth Day Cleanup
34-year-old Krista Jean Frenzel was sentenced to 30 months to 10 years in prison for two counts...
Menominee woman sentenced for possession of Methamphetamine
Nancy being laid to rest at the Holy Cross Cemetery in Escanaba on Saturday 4/22/2023.
Escanaba community remembers Nancy Gage during funeral on Saturday
The Gichigami Bonsai Guild has been partnering with the NMU Foundation to collect trees located...
Gichigami Bonsai Guild repurposed plants at former Marquette hospital

Latest News

Diana Smith, Tia Trudgeon, and Katie Beerman on the TV6 Morning News.
Stang Family Eyecare holding Spring Frame Show
Gary Penhale and Brett Argall join Pavlina Osta in studio to talk about their upcoming...
Negaunee Male Chorus prepares for its spring concert
State gas price average improves slightly, decreasing 9 cents since last week
Fewer showers, milder stretch before stormy end to April