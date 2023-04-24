MTU spring commencement is this Friday, Saturday

HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - Michigan Technological University will hold two ceremonies this year to help streamline the spring commencement celebration for more than 1,000 Huskies, their family, friends and the community.

Graduate students will celebrate their educational milestone at 3:00 p.m. on Friday, April 28, and undergraduates will do the same at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, April 29. Both will take place in the John J. MacInnes Student Ice Arena in Michigan Tech’s Student Development Complex.

The new arrangement is designed to keep the ceremonies to approximately two hours, making the memorable event more comfortable for participants.

to learn more about the graduate, undergraduate and featured speakers, check out the latest story on Michigan Tech News.

