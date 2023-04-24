Mostly calm stretch before rainy weekend

After a rainy and snowy weekend we can expect a calm and mild stretch for this week with temperatures gradually rising. Monday will be the coolest day of the week with temps in the 50s by the end of the week. While conditions are looking to remain calm for most of the week chances of rain rise by late Wednesday into Thursday. Right now models are trending to a light to moderate pattern of rain heading into the weekend.

MDOT Road Conditions Map: https://michigan.gov/drive

NWS River Levels & Flood Stage Information: https://water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=MQT

Monday: Partly to mostly cloudy; isolated snow chances in the eastern counties

>Highs: Mid 30s to Low 40s (coolest near Lake Superior)

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy; snow chances in the morning that taper off in the afternoon

>Highs: High 30s to Mid 40s

Wednesday: Partly cloudy to mostly sunny; mild and seasonal conditions

>Highs: High 40s to Low 50s

Thursday: Partly to mostly cloudy; chances of rain rise in the afternoon and evening

>Highs: Low to High 50s

Friday: Mostly cloudy; light to moderate bands of rain with warmer air

>Highs: 50s

Saturday: Mostly cloudy; moderate rain with chances of snow in the west by the night

>Highs: 50s

Sunday: Mostly cloudy; mixed precipitation with snow and rain

>Highs: 40s

