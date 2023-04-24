Morgan Wallen cancels show after losing his voice

Morgan Wallen performs "You Proof" during the 56th Annual CMA Awards on Wednesday, Nov. 9,...
Morgan Wallen performs "You Proof" during the 56th Annual CMA Awards on Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022, at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tenn.(Mark Humphrey | Mark Humphrey/Invision/AP)
By WLBT.com Staff and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 11:48 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OXFORD, Miss. (WLBT/Gray News) – Country music star Morgan Wallen canceled the second day of his Oxford shows after losing his voice.

Thousands of fans attended Sunday night’s show at Vaught Hemingway Stadium, anticipating Wallen to perform his greatest hits.

Unfortunately, instead of seeing the star hit the stage, they were greeted with a message saying the show was canceled.

“Ladies and gentlemen, unfortunately, Morgan has lost his voice and is unable to perform tonight. Therefore, tonight’s show has been canceled. Please make your way safely to the stadium exits,” the message said.

Fans with tickets to the show will be able to receive a refund.

Wallen performed Saturday night to a sold-out crowd at the stadium.

Copyright 2023 WLBT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

M-26 is closed over Silver River.
M-26 bridge at Silver River closed in Eagle Harbor
Volunteers met at the Waterfront Pier and then dispersed to clean up streets in Houghton.
Volunteers clean up streets for Houghton’s Earth Day Cleanup
The Baird’s cameras captured the raccoon as he approached the front porch of their Aurora home...
WATCH: Hungry raccoon steals 8-pound Amazon package from front porch
Nancy being laid to rest at the Holy Cross Cemetery in Escanaba on Saturday 4/22/2023.
Escanaba community remembers Nancy Gage during funeral on Saturday
34-year-old Krista Jean Frenzel was sentenced to 30 months to 10 years in prison for two counts...
Menominee woman sentenced for possession of Methamphetamine

Latest News

MDOT's 85 roadside parks scheduled to reopen for spring
MDOT to reopen roadside parks Friday
The Tree of Life Synagogue, lower left, stands in the Squirrel Hill neighborhood of Pittsburgh...
Jury selection begins over 2018 Pittsburgh synagogue attack
FILE - Comedian Richard Lewis attends an NBA basketball game in Los Angeles on Dec. 25, 2012....
Comedian Richard Lewis reveals he has Parkinson’s disease
FILE - Tucker Carlson, host of "Tucker Carlson Tonight," poses for photos in a Fox News Channel...
Tucker Carlson, Fox News’ most popular host, out at network
Don Lemon arrives at the Pre-Grammy Gala on Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023, at the Beverly Hilton Hotel...
Don Lemon, longtime CNN host, out at cable news network