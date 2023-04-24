MDOT to reopen roadside parks Friday

ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - Roadside parks operated by the Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) will reopen this week.

MDOT maintains 85 roadside parks in Michigan. Parks that closed in late October will reopen this Friday, April 28. Drinking water at all the parks will not be available until sometime later in May after annual testing and treatment of the park water systems are completed.

MDOT says it’s excited to open the facilities so folks can enjoy them this season.

“These are great facilities,” said Dan Weingarten, MDOT communications representative. “They’re in very scenic locations and some of them have recreational opportunities attached as well. They’re really nice facilities and we’re glad that we’re able to open them again this spring.”

A map showing the status of MDOT roadside parks is available on MDOT’s website.

