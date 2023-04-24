Marquette Township Board discusses improving Forestville Road

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Marquette Township could be improving its roads.

The Marquette Township Board held a special meeting Monday to discuss a letter of support for the Marquette County Road Commission to seek funding for Forestville area road improvements. The board members present unanimously adopted the letter. The proposed improvements include adding a boulevard at the intersection where Forestville Rd. connects to County Road 492.

The Township says the boulevard will be the safest option for the intersection.

“The left turn movements and direct through movements are the movements that cause the intersection to fail currently,” said Jon Kangas, Marquette Township manager, “and would only get worse with any kind of development or growth in the area.”

The whole project will cost nearly $10 million according to the Township. The Marquette County Road Commission will discuss the project at its meeting Monday. If the Commission adopts the recommendation, it will send an appropriation request to Lansing.

