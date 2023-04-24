Marquette County Officials look ahead after state of emergency declaration

MARQUETTE COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - Marquette County officials said they are moving away from a response phase to the flooding across the county and are now entering a recovery phase.

Marquette County Emergency Manager Brian Hummel said the county is trying to estimate the amount of damage county roads received from the flooding.

“The next steps that we’re going to be working through, we’re trying to capture an accurate picture of all the damage that has been done to our roadways,” Hummel said. “We’ll be working with the State as well as, hopefully. FEMA is our next step to secure some federal financial assistance as well for repairs.”

Last Friday, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer expanded the state of emergency to a total of eight U.P. counties, including Marquette. That means the county is eligible to receive state reimbursement to cover flood damage.

The Marquette County Road Commission said it has seen considerable damage to roads like County Road 482, County Road 510 and County Road PC.

“Our damage is extensive and significant, we had over 25 roads that experienced significant damage and over seven crossings,” said Managing Director Peter Duex. “Our total right now is in excess of $4 million.”

Duex said the current $4 million estimate is 35% of its normal operating budget.

“If we have to fund permanent repairs out of our budget, it could take a very long time, and it’s going to be at the expense of something else,” Duex said. “By getting outside money, it’ll enable us to not just patch things back together, but actually perform the permanent fixes to those crossings.”

The Marquette County Road Commission said the only road still closed is County Road 482 in Tilden Township.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.