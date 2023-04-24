Marquette County Officials look ahead after state of emergency declaration

Marquette County is trying to estimate the amount of damage county roads received from the flooding.
By Caden Meines
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 6:30 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - Marquette County officials said they are moving away from a response phase to the flooding across the county and are now entering a recovery phase.

Marquette County Emergency Manager Brian Hummel said the county is trying to estimate the amount of damage county roads received from the flooding.

“The next steps that we’re going to be working through, we’re trying to capture an accurate picture of all the damage that has been done to our roadways,” Hummel said. “We’ll be working with the State as well as, hopefully. FEMA is our next step to secure some federal financial assistance as well for repairs.”

Last Friday, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer expanded the state of emergency to a total of eight U.P. counties, including Marquette. That means the county is eligible to receive state reimbursement to cover flood damage.

The Marquette County Road Commission said it has seen considerable damage to roads like County Road 482, County Road 510 and County Road PC.

“Our damage is extensive and significant, we had over 25 roads that experienced significant damage and over seven crossings,” said Managing Director Peter Duex. “Our total right now is in excess of $4 million.”

Duex said the current $4 million estimate is 35% of its normal operating budget.

“If we have to fund permanent repairs out of our budget, it could take a very long time, and it’s going to be at the expense of something else,” Duex said. “By getting outside money, it’ll enable us to not just patch things back together, but actually perform the permanent fixes to those crossings.”

The Marquette County Road Commission said the only road still closed is County Road 482 in Tilden Township.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

M-26 is closed over Silver River.
M-26 bridge at Silver River closed in Eagle Harbor
This vegan desert was one of the many vegetarian and dairy-free dishes available at the event.
Seventh-Day Adventist Church hosts Dinner with the Doctor
Volunteers met at the Waterfront Pier and then dispersed to clean up streets in Houghton.
Volunteers clean up streets for Houghton’s Earth Day Cleanup
The Baird’s cameras captured the raccoon as he approached the front porch of their Aurora home...
WATCH: Hungry raccoon steals 8-pound Amazon package from front porch
Theodore Egge
Theodore “Teddy” Egge missing since January found dead in Marinette County

Latest News

Guest composer to debut new composition at Kingford’s spring concert Thursday
Guest composer to debut new composition at Kingford’s spring concert Thursday
Lower Michigan children’s author visits Dickinson County elementary students
Lower Michigan children’s author visits Dickinson County elementary students
MTU spring commencement is this Friday, Saturday
MTU spring commencement is this Friday, Saturday
Marquette Township Board discusses improving Forestville Road
Marquette Township Board discusses improving Forestville Road
Peter White Public Library hosts Great Lakes Poetry Festival
Peter White Public Library hosts Great Lakes Poetry Festival