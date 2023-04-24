Lower Michigan children’s author visits Dickinson County elementary students

KINGSFORD, Mich. (WLUC) - Dickinson County elementary students had a special guest visit them earlier today.

Jonathan Rand is a nationally recognized children’s author from Lower Michigan. He is best known for his “American Chillers” series. He spoke to Woodland Elementary students about his career path and how important being able to read and write is.

“If you can read well and write well, you can do anything. I am fully aware, and I express this to the kids, that not everyone will write books like I do. If they have those basic skills of reading and writing, whatever they think about doing later in life, those skills are going to be necessary and it can be fun,” Rand said.

Rand has presented to more than 2,000 schools. He will visit other Dickinson County schools this week.

