Lingering rain and snow showers before drying 'UP' midweek

Gradual warm-up, drying into midweek before rainy and potentially snowy end to April.
Gradual warm-up, drying into midweek before rainy and potentially snowy end to April.
By Noel Navarro
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 4:50 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
A cold northwesterly wind ahead of an advancing high pressure over the Canadian Prairies triggers an array of pop-up rain/snow showers in Upper Michigan through Tuesday. But, as high pressure builds into the region, the precipitation dries out towards Wednesday. A midweek reprieve takes effect before a system leeside of the Canadian Rockies brushes mixed rain and snow over the U.P. Thursday. Following on Friday is a deeper Central Plains-based system capable of producing moderate to heavy rain, then a transition to the wintry mix through Sunday -- potential stormy, snowy end to April in Upper Michigan.

NWS Alerts: https://www.uppermichiganssource.com/weather/alerts/

MDOT Road Conditions Map:\> https://michigan.gov/drive

NWS River Levels & Flood Stage Information: https://water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=MQT

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with mixed rain and snow transitioning to snow showers overnight; north winds 10 to 20 mph

>Lows: 10s/30 (coldest interior west, less cold east)

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy early with few to scattered snow showers, then tapering off in the daytime with partly cloudy skies; seasonably cool temperatures; north winds 10 to 20 mph

>Highs: Lower to Upper 40s

Wednesday: Partly cloudy to mostly sunny; seasonal temperatures

>Highs: Upper 40s to Lower 50s

Thursday: Partly sunny to mostly cloudy with light to moderate rain brushing west to east in the afternoon; warmer and breezy

>Highs: 50s

Friday: Partly to mostly cloudy with scattered rain showers; seasonably warm and breezy

>Highs: 50s

Saturday: Mostly cloudy with moderate occasionally heavy rain; mixed rain and snow developing west late; cooling down; breezy

>Highs: 50

Sunday: Mostly cloudy with moderate occasionally heavy mixed rain and snow; transitioning to all snow west late; blustery

>Highs: 40s

Monday, May 1st: Mostly cloudy with mixed rain and snow; blustery

>Highs: 40

