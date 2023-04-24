Kaye E. Barker runs aground in Lake Michigan

MUSKEGON, Mich. (WLUC) - M/V Kaye E. Barker has been grounded in Lake Michigan near the Muskegon outer breakwall.

At approximately 10 a.m. Monday, the ship, carrying 25,408 net tons of stone from Meldrum Bay, Ontario, was approaching the harbor when the incident occurred.

Per a statement from the Interlake Steamship Company, the lake bottom has been surveyed and it has been confirmed that there is sand around the vessel. There does not appear to be any damage to the ship.

No injuries have been reported and there has been no pollution or any harm to the environment.

Interlake is working diligently with its internal response team to free the vessel.

