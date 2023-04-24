Kaye E. Barker runs aground in Lake Michigan

Generic Water Image
Generic Water Image(WLUC)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 3:30 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MUSKEGON, Mich. (WLUC) - M/V Kaye E. Barker has been grounded in Lake Michigan near the Muskegon outer breakwall.

At approximately 10 a.m. Monday, the ship, carrying 25,408 net tons of stone from Meldrum Bay, Ontario, was approaching the harbor when the incident occurred.

Per a statement from the Interlake Steamship Company, the lake bottom has been surveyed and it has been confirmed that there is sand around the vessel. There does not appear to be any damage to the ship.

No injuries have been reported and there has been no pollution or any harm to the environment.

Interlake is working diligently with its internal response team to free the vessel.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

M-26 is closed over Silver River.
M-26 bridge at Silver River closed in Eagle Harbor
Volunteers met at the Waterfront Pier and then dispersed to clean up streets in Houghton.
Volunteers clean up streets for Houghton’s Earth Day Cleanup
The Baird’s cameras captured the raccoon as he approached the front porch of their Aurora home...
WATCH: Hungry raccoon steals 8-pound Amazon package from front porch
Nancy being laid to rest at the Holy Cross Cemetery in Escanaba on Saturday 4/22/2023.
Escanaba community remembers Nancy Gage during funeral on Saturday
34-year-old Krista Jean Frenzel was sentenced to 30 months to 10 years in prison for two counts...
Menominee woman sentenced for possession of Methamphetamine

Latest News

29-year-old Dylan Michael Berger of Carney was sentenced for Assault with Intent to do Great...
29-year-old Menominee County Man sentenced in assault case
Great Lakes Poetry Festival
Peter White Public Library hosts Great Lakes Poetry Festival
Former West Iron County teacher charged for delivering weed to a minor moves toward jury trial
Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel
Deadline to receive funds from opioid settlement extended, AG Nessel encourages municipalities to register