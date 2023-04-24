Home Builders Association of the UP warns of scammers

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Home Builders Association of the Upper Peninsula (HBA) wants to make sure flood victims get trusted help to repair flood damage.

HBA officials said the association is offering to get in contact with licensed and insured contractors for those affected by the flooding across the U.P. These contractors will be able to address issues involving water heaters, plumbing, HVAC or electricity.

CEO Sarah Foster said this to make sure those in need are not taken advantage of.

“There are a lot of people out there that scam,” Foster said. “Especially after storms and after floods like that when people are looking for assistance, in large quantities of people, there are builders who will go out there, who will just scam you.”

Foster also said that anyone interested in getting in touch with a contractor can call the HBA at (906) 228-2312.

Click here to read how to spot scams.

