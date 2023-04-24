Holy Cross Lutheran Church hosts Chili, Chocolate and Chances

BARAGA, Mich. (WLUC) - Holy Cross Lutheran Church is raising money for U.P. organizations.

On Sunday the church hosted Chili, Chocolate and Chances. The event returned after a hiatus during the COVID-19 pandemic. For $10, attendees got a bowl of chili and a chocolate desert. The event also featured a gift basket raffle.

Pastor of Holy Cross Lutheran Church Julie Belew said it’s nice to be able to connect with the community.

“This is a very caring community, a very warm community,” Belew said. “I think it’s great that we can have fun and at the same time give to one another.”

The money from this event will help support U.P. organizations. Holy Cross Lutheran Church would like to bring this event back again next year.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.