Holy Cross Lutheran Church hosts Chili, Chocolate and Chances

Chili, Chocolate and Chances went from 3:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.
Chili, Chocolate and Chances went from 3:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.(WLUC)
By Caden Meines
Published: Apr. 23, 2023 at 8:54 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BARAGA, Mich. (WLUC) - Holy Cross Lutheran Church is raising money for U.P. organizations.

On Sunday the church hosted Chili, Chocolate and Chances. The event returned after a hiatus during the COVID-19 pandemic. For $10, attendees got a bowl of chili and a chocolate desert. The event also featured a gift basket raffle.

Pastor of Holy Cross Lutheran Church Julie Belew said it’s nice to be able to connect with the community.

“This is a very caring community, a very warm community,” Belew said. “I think it’s great that we can have fun and at the same time give to one another.”

The money from this event will help support U.P. organizations. Holy Cross Lutheran Church would like to bring this event back again next year.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

M-26 is closed over Silver River.
M-26 bridge at Silver River closed in Eagle Harbor
34-year-old Krista Jean Frenzel was sentenced to 30 months to 10 years in prison for two counts...
Menominee woman sentenced for possession of Methamphetamine
Alger Delta Co-op entrance.
UPDATE: Power restored to more than 500 customers who lost power Friday in Marquette and Alger Counties
Before the press conference, Governor Whitmer toured the flooding over the Michigamme River...
UPDATE: Whitmer adds 6 UP counties to state of emergency declaration
Marinette County K9 Officer Sander sits behind seized THC products seized by the department on...
Marinette County Sheriff cites 9 for possession of THC on 4/20

Latest News

Staff, students, alumni and members of the Keweenaw community met at the Rozsa Center to honor...
MTU Visual and Performing Arts honors Milt Olsson
Mindy Meyers submitted these pieces of art to an exhibition in Italy.
Dickinson County author will feature artwork in Italy
This vegan desert was one of the many vegetarian and dairy-free dishes available at the event.
Seventh-Day Adventist Church hosts Dinner with the Doctor
Diminishing showers into midweek and gradual warming before stormy weather, potential snow to...
Fewer showers, milder stretch before stormy end to April