Guest composer to debut new composition at Kingford’s spring concert Thursday

The piece honors the passage of time at Kingsford, as first-year band director Jacob Barnby takes over the program.
By Clint McLeod
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 5:25 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
KINGSFORD, Mich. (WLUC) - A guest composer is preparing high school band students to premiere a special composition for Kingsford’s spring concert.

The new composition was composed by Ishpeming native Brandon Nelson. The piece honors the passage of time at Kingsford, as first-year band director Jacob Barnby takes over the program.

“The piece is called ‘To New Horizons.’ I wrote it to commemorate the changing of the guard, from going from a long-time band director to a brand-new director can be a daunting transition,” Nelson said.

The students have been rehearsing the piece under Barnby for several weeks, but Tuesday was the first day Nelson took the podium to hear the band’s progress. Nelson, a former teacher himself, said it’s an honor to work with the Flivvers.

“Obviously Kingsford has a great history with its band program. I am really looking forward to it,” Nelson said.

Kingsford’s band program has been running for more than half a century. Nelson said he is impressed with how students have learned the piece so far.

“I’m coming in and just doing some fine-tuning. I am sure it is going to be great,” Nelson said.

The composition will premiere during Kingsford’s spring concert this Thursday. Nelson hopes the community realizes the band program is in good hands.

“That is really what the piece is about, moving to new horizons and moving on. We had a great past, but we will also have a great future,” Nelson said.

The concert will be Thursday night at 7 p.m. CT at Kingsford High School.

